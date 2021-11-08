Central Oregon Flea Market and Christmas Bazaar returns to fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The fourth annual Central Oregon Flea Market and Christmas Bazaar showed up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The event saw 100 vendor spaces filled, selling everything from crafted goods to old trinkets.

“I think today’s been an awesome turnout, every table is full,” Central Oregon Flea Markets promoter Greg Miller said. “From the moment we opened, to right now…we’ve had a steady stream of people coming in, and the last count I looked at we’ve had a little over 400 people come through so far.”

It was one of four stops in the event’s fall season; they visited Burns a couple of weeks ago, and will move on to Madras and Prineville in the coming weeks.

They travel the same route during their spring season.

“Every single market we do, we have a canned food drive,” Miller said. “That food goes into the local food bank in whatever town we have the flea market in.”

Those who bring two cans of food for the drive get a dollar off the price of admission to the bazaar.

Around 80% of the vendors had been a part of the event before, and Miller said he usually gathers new participants through ads on Facebook and in print.

Miller and his wife set up a booth of their own, where they sold blankets to raise money for more material, which would be used to make blankets for the Humane Society.

If you want to get involved with future flea markets, you can reach out to Greg Miller directly at (541) 903-5849 or by email at icxingllc@gmail.com.