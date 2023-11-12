▶️ The community gets a chance to ‘fill their pantries’ with local food

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon ​​​Fill Your Pantry event happened Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Local farmers, ranchers, orchardists, and producers come together to offer the community a bulk buying farmers market.

31 vendors were on hand for people to buy fresh local products and fill their pantries and freezers for the winter months ahead.

“We don’t have access to local food like the Willamette Valley does in the winter, and I think people recognize that, so it seems to be a great community event.” said event organizer Megan Kellner-Rode.

This is the 8th year the event has taken place and will return next year.

