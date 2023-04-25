List: Which companies employ the most people in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Economic Development for Central Oregon released its 2023 list of the largest employers in the High Desert region Monday. By no surprise, St. Charles Health System remains No. 1 on the list at 4,400 workers.

EDCO says the top 50 private companies employ more than 20,900 people in Central Oregon.

Among public employers, the Bend-La Pine School District is No. 1 with more than 2,500 employees. That’s followed by Deschutes County with more than 1,200 workers.

EDCO notes that the data is self-reported and that not all employers chose to take part.

Here is the top 50 of private employers. To see the list of both public and private employers, broken down by specific cities and counties, you can find links below the list.

1. St. Charles (4,400 employees)

2. Mt. Bachelor (1,081)

3. Bright Wood Corporation (1,079)

4. Les Schwab Headquarters and Tire Centers (953)

5. Sunriver Resort (900)

6. Safeway (776)

7. Summit Medical Group (686)

8. Fred Meyer (579)

9. BASX Solutions (528)

10. McDonald’s (523)

11. Lonza, formerly Bend Research (463)

12. Epic Aircraft (410)

13. Black Butte Ranch (400)

14. Mosaic Medical (397)

15. Costco (370)

16. Meta Platforms, Inc – Facebook Data Center (350)

17. PacificSource (348)

18. BestCare Treatment Services (341)

19. Rosendin Electric (315)

20. Praxis Health (296)

21. Medline ReNewal (292)

22. Central Oregon Regional Associates (286)

23. Brasada Ranch (280)

24. PCC Structurals (266)

T-25. TDS Telecom (250)

T-25. Riverhouse on the Deschutes (250)

27. NeighborImpact (249)

28. Deschutes Brewery (247)

29. Endura Products, formerly Contact Industries (245)

30. Walmart (234)

31. Sunriver Brewing Company (222)

T-32. Tetherow (220)

T-32. The Center (22o)

34. 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (215)

35. Consumer Cellular (210)

T-36. Pronghorn Resort (204)

T-36. Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village (204)

38. Opportunity Foundation (201)

39. Alberton’s (200)

40. Keith Manufacturing Co. (196)

41. Bi-Mart (195)

42. Nosier (193)

43. Western Heavy Haul & SMAF (171)

44. First Interstate Bank (168)

45. Seran Bioscience (165)

46. Ray’s Food Place (163)

47. J Bar J Youth Services (160)

48. Indian Head Gaming (155)

49. Quality Truss / Parr Lumber (155)

50. Rebound Physical Therapy (153)

