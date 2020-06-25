▶️ Central Oregon delegation proposes renaming Bend Vet Center after Robert Maxwell

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Like many other local veterans, JW Terry, the executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, admires the life local veteran Bob Maxwell lived.

“He was a good friend, a mentor to almost all of us veterans,” Terry said. “We strive to be the kind gentleman that he was.”

Maxwell was Oregon’s last living Medal of Honor recipient when he passed away last year.

To honor his legacy, Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley will introduce a bill in the Senate on Thursday that aims to rename Bend’s Veterans Affairs Clinic after Maxwell. Rep.

“The Medal of Honor is recognized for exceptional courage, exceptional bravery, exceptional service, so there’s only a few people who ever earn that,” Merkley said. “It’s very appropriate that we honor his service.”

Oregon GOP Rep. Greg Walden will introduce a similar bill in the House.

If it’s passed, the bill will go to the president to sign. Then, plans will be made for an official renaming ceremony.