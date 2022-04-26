▶️ Central Oregon Daily News honored with 7 regional Emmy Award nominations

We’re honored and proud to be able to tell your stories each and every day here on Central Oregon Daily News.
Today, we’re doubly honored to say your stories have been nominated for seven regional Emmy Awards – five more than last year.
Here are the nominations and their categories:
Continuing Coverage:
- Return to Blue River by Dave Jones
- Gramps by Steve Kaufmann
News Feature – Light Feature:
- An Unlikely Duet by Steve Kaufmann
Business / Consumer:
- Working on the Highway by Allen Schauffler and Matt Pugerude
Historical / Cultural:
- Honor Flight by Cody Rheault
Public Service Announcement – Single Spot:
- Gone in a Second by Joe Dean and Gary Eidsmoe