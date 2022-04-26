▶️ Central Oregon Daily News honored with 7 regional Emmy Award nominations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, April 26th 2022

We’re honored and proud to be able to tell your stories each and every day here on Central Oregon Daily News.

Today, we’re doubly honored to say your stories have been nominated for seven regional Emmy Awards – five more than last year.

Here are the nominations and their categories: 

Continuing Coverage:
News Feature – Light Feature:
Business / Consumer:
Historical / Cultural:
  • Mussolini’s Secret Documents Part 1 & Part 2 by Brooke Snavely
Video Essay:
Public Service Announcement – Single Spot:
