Central Oregon Daily News honored with 2 regional Emmy Award nominations

We’re honored and proud to be able to tell your stories each and every day here on Central Oregon Daily News.

Today, we’re doubly honored to say your stories have been nominated for two regional Emmy Awards – the only Central Oregon television news station to be nominated.

Allen Schauffler donned the safety gear, put on some gloves, and got dirty last year, walking a half-mile of southwest Houston Lake Road, picking up every single bit of trash.

Samantha O’Connor’s adventure was a bit more picturesque as she took us all to the clear waters of the Fall River.

It wasn’t a simple afternoon of fly fishing – it was to showcase a program called Tight Blue Lines, which helps first responders decompress and connect with nature.

Of course, Sam and Allen didn’t work on those two stories alone.

Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was the talented photographer, editor and co-storyteller for both stories.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on June 5th.