Central Oregon Daily News meteorologists join the fight against breast cancer

Central Oregon Daily Meteorologists Dorrell Wenninger and Scott Elnes are wearing pink this month to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

The two are part of the “Real Men Wear Pink Campaign,” in which community leaders around the nation use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.

It’s one important way we’re attacking cancer from every angle.

Cancer is an important issue for both men.

Dorrell’s father is a stage 3 colon cancer survivor.

“I think this campaign is a unique and presents an awesome chance to stand together with our community with one common goal: Do what we can to fight cancer,” Wenninger said. “I have participated in Real Men Wear Pink campaigns before and I am excited to know that ours is different and will bring new experiences and a new way to help raise funds to stop breast cancer.”

Scott’s father died of cancer five years ago; before that, his aunt died of lung cancer despite having never been a smoker.

“Any time I can combine my job and my position in the community into raising awareness and fundraising for a worthy cause, you can count me in!”

You can donate to either or both of their fundraising campaigns by visiting these websites:

Dorrell’s Real Men Wear Pink Page

Scott’s Real Men Wear Pink Page

Sunriver Brewing Co. and Bevel Craft Brewing are also joining in and will be sponsoring pint nights in the coming days. Stay tuned for details.