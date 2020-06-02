▶️ Central Oregon counties look to move into phase 2 of reopening

After nearly three weeks in phase one of reopening, Central Oregon county leaders want to shift into phase two this week.

Commissioners from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are submitting letters to the governor, saying the region is prepared to enter the next phase on Friday following the required 21 days in phase one.

Morgan Emerson, with Deschutes County Public Health, explained to commissioners today the county meets the state’s seven guidelines for advancement, including training up more contact tracers and tracking new cases quickly.

“We’re meeting this at 100%,” Emerson said. “And we have 12 DCHS staff members that are trained to be able to do contact tracing as well as the three additional hires.”

Based on the draft plan released by Gov. Kate Brown Friday, phase two would allow theaters, churches and other venues to reopen with limitations.

The maximum amount of people allowed for indoor gatherings could expand to 50 people and outdoor gatherings could expand to 100 people.