COCC raising tuition for 2023-24

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is raising tuition by $5 per credit for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. That comes after a vote this week by the COCC board of directors.

That’s about a 3% increase, according to COCC. The college’s in-district, per-credit cost will increase from $113 to $118.

COCC says its combined in-district tuition and fee rates will remain some of the lowest of all Oregon community colleges.