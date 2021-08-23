COCC reopens to full in-person service with restrictions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College returned to full in-person services Monday.

Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville are now open and staffed.

The college’s track, fields, and trails are also open once again to the public.

The reopening of campuses stems from the approval of the college’s written plans to manage COVID within its institution.

Students attending in-person classes will determine 35 feet per person in classroom capacity.

COCC will also comply with all state mandates, including mask requirements.

The reopening comes after campus facilities were mostly closed to the public for more than a year and a half.