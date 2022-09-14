COCC gets $750,000 tech-sector grant to recruit, support low-income students

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is getting a boost to help underserved students in the form of a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

The money provides 45 scholarships of $10,000 each for low-income students and develops new career-connected training to best align with industry needs.

COCC says the money will allow the college to recruit low-income, academically gifted students interested in degrees in the fields of computer and geographical information systems.

“We’ll be enhancing that through increased meeting with mentors— both faculty mentors and student mentors … as well as other things like having a first year sequence of classes that all of these students will take,” said Patrick Kennelly, Geographic Information Systems Program Director at COCC.

The money will be allocated over the next six years.

