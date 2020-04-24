Central Oregon clinics expand COVID-19 testing capabilities

Central Oregon public health departments have released a list of 22 urgent care clinics and providers scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Local health care providers urge individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to call ahead to their provider, urgent care, or local clinic to schedule an appointment. A current list is below.

Most urgent care clinics have expanded their criteria for testing to include people with mild symptoms.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“We are thrilled that local health care providers now have the supplies and ability to expand testing capacity in Central Oregon,” said George Conway, Deschutes County Health Service Director. “This is an important service for individuals in our community and for public health to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

In most situations, patients can expect to have a telehealth (virtual) appointment with a health care provider to determine if a test is warranted. Many locations are now offering drive-through appointments for testing so it is important to call ahead.

If you develop any of the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.