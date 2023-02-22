Central Oregon Children’s Musuem board looking at potential sites

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The plans to build a children’s museum here on the High Desert are moving along.

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon board president Kenady Wilson tells us they are halfway through their fundraising goal thanks to a few recent commitments.

The board will bring a team to design the museum and are in the process of looking into three potential locations for the museum — on the east side, west side and north side of Bend.

“So we’re going to really evaluate and design what the museum is going to look like from the inside and the outside. The visitor experience, potential exhibits, how we’re going to incorporate Central Oregon into kind of the theme of the museum,” said Wilson.

RELATED: Nonprofit takes steps to fund new Central Oregon children’s museum

Wilson says they plan on creating a bigger capital campaign to bring in funds for the project.

According to the board, their time frame is to break ground on the museum by March 2024 and open by 2026.

Watch our reporting on the effort from November in the player below.