NeighborImpact working to expand Central Oregon child care options

There’s a new effort in the new year to help people find child care in Central Oregon.
The nonprofit NeighborImpact is working to expand child care options thanks to a large grant from the state.
There’s now more than $8 million available for current providers and people interested in opening new child care centers.
You have to be a provider in Deschutes, Crook, or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
The awards range from $5,000 to nearly $530,000.
You can learn more at the NeighborImpact website.