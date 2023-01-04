NeighborImpact working to expand Central Oregon child care options

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a new effort in the new year to help people find child care in Central Oregon.

The nonprofit NeighborImpact is working to expand child care options thanks to a large grant from the state.

There’s now more than $8 million available for current providers and people interested in opening new child care centers.

You have to be a provider in Deschutes, Crook, or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The awards range from $5,000 to nearly $530,000.

You can learn more at the NeighborImpact website.