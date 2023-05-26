▶️ Little Did I Know: Central Oregon’s geological sleeping giants

by Scott Elnes

One day, we may be able to tap into the geothermal energy of Central Oregon’s Newberry Caldera. But, it could also have other impacts if it decides to wake up.

That made Scott Elnes wonder what other geological sleeping giants may be out there.

