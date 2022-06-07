by Steve Kaufmann

A new book with themes of archive, gratitude, community, and our future as they relate to Central Oregon — written by multiple local authors — is now available. And it may already be in a little free library in your neighborhood.

The Central Oregon Book Project is a compilation of stories and prose organized by a Bend writer, with an assist from 19 other wordsmiths.

“The landscape. The history. The present. The future. And a place for our stories to be seen and heard,” Organizer Kimberly Bowker said at the book’s launch party. “A space to listen, to share and to learn.”

Watch the video above to hear excepts from the Central Oregon Book Project as read by the people who wrote them.

Be sure to check those little free libraries around town for a copy of the Central Oregon Book Project. Thanks to fundraising, the books will distributed around the community during June. Or, you can pick up one at Roundabout Books in Bend.

Bowker says there are no plans for a second edition, but says that you never know what will happen in the future.

“My hope for this project is for us to hear one another, as we remember our past, live our present and consciously co-create our future here together” Bowker said.