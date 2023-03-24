Central Oregon Agriculture Show in Redmond this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Agriculture Show is happening in Redmond this weekend.

In addition to seminars and workshops on all things agriculture, there will be an antique tractor display and a working dog demonstration.

There’s also a kid zone to keep the little ones entertained.

The show happens Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

