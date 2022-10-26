Central Electric Cooperative seeks applicants for Washington, D.C. Youth Tour

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Electric Cooperative in Redmond announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for its 2023 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program.

Two high school juniors will be selected for an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital next June, visiting sites like Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall, the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian.

Participants will also get to discuss current issues with members of congress, and interact with other participants their age from across the nation.

The co-op will pay for transportation, lodging, meal expenses, and one checked bag.

High school juniors interested in applying can find the application here. Applications will be accepted through Friday, January 6, at 5 p.m. and mailed or dropped off at any Central Electric office.

Eligibility requirements

Students must be high school juniors

Students’ families must be CEC members

Applicants need to include information about their interests and a 500 to 1,000 word essay on the following topic: Describe your view of the major challenges facing our nation and what solutions you envision.

Applicants also will be interviewed by a selection team of CEC staffers.

The selected students are expected to share their trip experience with CEC’s membership at the co-op’s annual meeting in April 2024. If you have any further questions, call (541) 548-2144.