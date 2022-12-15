Thousands of Central Electric Co-Op customers getting checks soon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thousands of Central Electric Cooperative customers will soon receive a check in the mail.

The utility company’s board announced it’s returning $2.8 million in capital credits to current and former cooperative members. This applies to members who bought electricity with the company in 1997 and 1998.

11,482 people will get an average of $170 back. Those checks were mailed this week.

