Central Cascades Wilderness Permit season begins June 15

Permit season is just about here if you want to enjoy many parts of Oregon’s Central Cascades. The Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System for Deschutes and Willamette National Forests goes into effect June 15 and runs through October 15. Day use permits are released on a rolling window, with about 40% of permits released 10 days prior to the start of a trip. That means the first permit reservations opened Monday.

Here is more from the U.S. Forest Service about what you need to know:

Central Cascades Wilderness Permits are required for all overnight stays in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness areas. Day use permits are required at 19 of 79 trailheads within those same three wilderness areas. Permits must be reserved through Recreation.gov.

About 40% of overnight permits were released in April for advance reservation, and starting Thursday, June 8, the remaining overnight permits become available for reservation seven days prior to the start date of a trip, also referred to as a seven-day rolling window.

Day use permits are also released on a rolling window, with about 40% of permits released 10 days prior to the start of a trip, and the remainder coming available two days prior. The first day for reservations is Monday, June 5.

Where to get permits: All reservations for Central Cascades Wilderness Permits need to be made through Recreation.gov, via the Recreation.gov app, or by calling the Recreation.gov call center at 1-877-444-6777 or TDD 877-833-6777. Search for “Central Cascades Wilderness.” Permits are not available at Forest Service offices or outside of the Recreation.gov system.

Cost of permits: There is a $1 processing charge for day use permits per individual and a $6 processing charge for overnight use permits per group. An overnight group can include up to 12 people. Processing fees are non-refundable unless the area is closed for visitor safety by the Forest Service.

The roads to some trailheads may not yet be accessible due to late season snow; no permits will be available from these trailheads until the roads are drivable.

Additionally, the following trailheads are closed due to on-going wildfire closures: PCT from Charlton Lake to Irish and Taylor, Taylor Burn/Helen Lake/Jack Pine, PCT Irish and Taylor, Woodpecker, Whitewater, Crown Lake/Roaring Creek, Breitenbush Lake, and Triangulation/Cheat Creel/South Breitenbush.

Trailheads in the Three Creek Lake area, including Tam McArthur Rim, Park Meadow, and Three Creek Meadow will be delayed in opening until July 21, due to road construction on Forest Service Road 16.

More information can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/passes-permits/recreation/?cid=fseprd688355. If people have specific questions, they can contact our wilderness permit administrator at sm.fs.ccwp@usda.gov.