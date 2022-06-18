Celebration on in Bend to mark Juneteenth

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Juneteenth celebrations are being held around the country, and right here in Bend this weekend.

The Fathers Group is holding its two-day Juneteenth celebration at Drake Park.

There’s food carts, music, and games that you might see at other festivals around Central Oregon.

But a different, and important, feature are the educational opportunities to learn the significance of the holiday.

“We definitely want to get the word out about what Juneteenth is and why we celebrate Juneteenth and why it’s so important for the black community across the nation,” said volunteer Shandell Landon.

The celebration continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

