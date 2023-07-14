▶️ Family-friendly Celebrate Central Oregon event in Bend Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Looking for something family friendly to do this weekend? Check out the Celebrate Central Oregon event in Bend.

The festival is Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Cascades Amphitheater. That’s off Highway 20 near Hamby Road.

Musical artists performing include We Are Messengers, Christine D’Clario, Skillet, Danny Gokey and Exiles.

There will also be skate and BMX demonstrations and bounce houses.

2:00 PM - Festival Opens

3:00 PM – Action Sports Demo

4:00 PM – Kids Show (Main Stage)

5:15 PM – Program Starts

10:00 PM- Festival Ends

More information can be found at the Celebrate Central Oregon website.

