DCSO: Brother of alleged shooter added as suspect, wanted by police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriffs have added Dahnte Cegers as a suspect in the shooting last week that killed 33-year-old Taylor Wyss of Redmond.

The suspected shooter, Caleb Cegers is still on the run. His brother Dahnte is now suspected of protecting Caleb.

Nationwide felony arrest warrants are issued for both men.

If you have any information regarding their location, you are encouraged to call Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency: 541-693-6911

