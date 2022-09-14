▶️ Fire crews anticipate weekend rain will help fight Cedar Creek Fire

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Fire managers on the Cedar Creek Fire are looking to the skies for some help. Specifically, rain.

“We are expecting the potential for some rain this weekend which will hopefully help minimize some of the fire activity,” Incident Meteorologist Chris Foltz said Tuesday.

The fire has grown to more than 92,500 acres. It is 0% contained.

“The fire’s still growing,” Foltz said. “It will continue to grow based on the amount of fuel it has available to it, but thankfully we aren’t expecting any significant growths.”

RELATED: WATCH: Video of Cedar Creek Fire map shows daily growth

RELATED: Cedar Creek Fire grows to 92,000 acres; Cooler temperatures rolling in

Foltz aiding incident command teams and firefighters to better understand how weather patterns can effect fire behavior.

“Our goal as an I-MET, is to really help the incident command teams understand what that weather could possibly causes the fire to do,” Foltz said. “So they take the expected weather patterns into account as they’re planning out their operations for the day.”

Weather will likely not have a significant impact on the fire’s behavior until early October. Foltz says they are not seeing any indication on what they call a “season-ending” event — a significant precipitation event that helps douse wildfires.

Fire crews are hoping the current weather holds out so they can maintain their defensive perimeter along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

“If we can keep the weather like it is right now, then we have good potential to continue to produce the kind of line we have along Highway 46,” said Chuck Russell, Incident Commander for the Alaska Incident Management Team.

The goal is to keep the fire on the east side of the highway.

Foltz says he is not anticipating the kind of growth we saw from the fire last week and into the weekend when winds caused the fire to more than double in size in a matter of two days.