by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters battling the Cedar Creek Fire released some new video of their efforts Friday. The fire has grown to more than 33,000 acres and is 12% contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this weekend and at least two power companies are issuing temporary shut-offs to avoid the risk of live power lines sparking new fires.

Here are the videos released Friday and what you are seeing in them

Holding the Cedar Creek Fire along a Road

Using road systems to keep the Cedar Creek Fire in check has been the most effective method of addressing this wildfire directly, mostly due to steep, inaccessible terrain and an abundance of standing dead trees that are prevalent in the fire area.

Cedar Creek Fire Burning through an Old Burn Scar

The Cedar Creek Fire bumped a few old fire scars including the Taylor Burn from 1996. This area presents safety concerns with an abundance of standing dead trees that tend to fall over when they burn.

Holding the Cedar Creek Fire You can see the narrow road system being used by as a control feature for firefighters. By using road systems just off of Waldo Lake, fire personnel have been attempting to keep the Cedar Creek Fire from moving to the south and east.

Fight Fire with Fire – Cedar Creek Fire Firing Operation near Waldo Lake Crews conduct a burnout near Waldo Lake to try and keep the fire from spreading south and east. The downed fuels are very receptive and so is the lichen that covers many of the hemlock and fir around the fire area.

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake

Firefighters try to hold the fire from moving south and east near Waldo Lake.