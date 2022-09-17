Cedar Creek Fire tops 110,000 acres; remains 0% contained

The Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge has reached 110,361 acres, according to the fire’s public information officer.

Firefighters have been carrying out firing operations along the primary containment line on the fire’s west side.

They say La Pine, Crescent Lake, and Silver Lake will see the greatest smoke impacts, but the weekend precipitation should help lessen the smoke.

2,375 fire personnel on 51 different crews are currently working to fight the flames.

84 engines, 111 pieces of heavy equipment and 12 helicopters are being utilized.

The fire was ignited on Aug. 1 due to lightning.