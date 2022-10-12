▶️ Smoke season not over on High Desert: The latest on the Cedar Creek Fire

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is still making its presence known. People across much of the High Desert woke Tuesday to the smell and the haze.

Much of that smoke cleared out by the afternoon.

The fire has burned 122,463 acres and is at 38% containment, according to fire managers.

The focus for firefighters is now on the fire’s southern line, just north of the Willamette Highway.

Oakridge, which was placed under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation a month ago when high winds increased fire activity, is still under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation level. But that’s not expected to increasd.

The fire is no longer threatening areas along the cascade Lakes Highway, meaning both lanes are reopened. Fire crews closed the highway in August to clear vegetation out and create firebreaks.