Cedar Creek Fire blows smoke into Central Oregon

Air quality in Central Oregon took a severe turn after smoke from a fire in the Willamette National Forest blew into the region.

The Cedar Creek Fire was at 500 acres as of Wednesday night. It is located about 17 miles east of Oakridge. It’s west of Waldo Lake and north of Highway 58

The fire was moving north after being caused by lighting.

The Willamette National Forest reported that “A load of helicopter rappelers were sent in Tuesday” but turned down the assignment, saying the terrain was too hazardous for safe access.

The Forest Service said Wednesday night “The fire continues to be very active, moving north, spotting in all directions and putting up a large plume visible from Oakridge. The PNW 2 Type 1 Team, with Incident Commander Mike Minton, will be taking the fire and will in-brief tomorrow evening.”

That smoke moved through much of Central Oregon. Air quality Thursday morning at 6 a.m. was listed as moderate in Bend and Prinevile and unhealthy for sensitive groups in La Pine.

Forest users are being asked to avoid Forest Roads 2421 and 2424.

All trails and trailheads are closed on the west side of Waldo Lake including Black Canyon, Cupit Mary, Waldo Mountain, Gander Lake, Winchester Lake and the west side of Waldo Lake Trail from South Waldo Shelter to Rigden Butte Trail.

In addition, the Forest Service says “The Potter Fire has not grown much and overall firefighters are making good progress. Crews are scouting for places to construct line to keep the fire as small as possible although they are still not able to work directly on the fire’s edge.”