▶️ Something new on the Cascade Lakes Highway: Shaded fuel breaks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re driving along the Cascade Lakes Highway for the first time since last year’s Cedar Creek Fire, you may see something you’re not used to.

Firefighters created shaded fuel breaks along the road due to last year’s massive wildfire. That’s where they thin the trees to reduce fire intensity, while also maintaining shade to slow ground fire.

The Cascade Lakes Highway fully opened for the season Tuesday.

