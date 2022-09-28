▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 115,000 acres; remains 20% contained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is the Wednesday morning report on the Cedar Creek Fire from InciWeb.

Size: 115,428 acres

Contained: 20%

Start Date: August 1, 2022 |Origin: 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon

Cause: Lightning

Resources: 30 engines; 32 crews; 34 heavy equipment; 9 helicopters

Total personnel: 1,366

East Zone Operations:

Higher humidity and the potential for rain are expected to limit fire behavior today. In the morning, wind is expected to pick up. No new perimeter growth is expected today. Firefighters will continue to build shaded fuel breaks along the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway/Route 46, focusing on the section of roadway west of the Wickiup Reservoir. Fire crews are removing signage and structure wrap from several buildings around Odell Lake. Fire managers are working with the owners of Cultus Lake Resort to enable them to safely enter the area to winterize the property. The incident management team is working closely with resource advisors in the areas east of Waldo Lake to identify appropriate fuel break construction restoration strategies that will have minimal impact upon the area’s natural resources. Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway/Route 46 remains closed from Lava Lake in the north to Crescent Cutoff Road in the South. Highway 58 is open, however Oregon Department of Transportation paving operations may cause delays.

West Zone Operations:

Overnight humidity along with lower temperatures kept fire behavior to a minimum yesterday. Firing operations continued and saw moderate success in some areas along the southwestern edge of the fire. Much of the southern fire’s edge has slowly burned out to control lines where crews will monitor and patrol as the weather cools. Aircraft continued to monitor a roadless area on the southeastern edge of the fire where minimal activity is presented by the fire. Hazard tree removal, chipping, and mop-up will continue to be a heavy workload on other divisions. Forest Service resource advisors are working with Team 9 to develop an attainable repair plan for the impacted forest and confident they will be successful. A community meeting will be held on Thursday, September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 PM, and live streamed on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.

Weather:

A dry cold front ushered in southerly winds today. Light precipitation will likely manifest over the fire area around 3:00 PM but confidence is low for amounts over one-tenth of an inch. An easterly flow is expected through Saturday bringing humidity and very low concern for increased fire behavior.

Closures:

The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest both have closures and fire restrictions in effect. Some of these closures will remain in effect until areas that have been heavily impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety hazards. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. The Incident Command Post has been established at the industrial park in Oakridge along with a camping area for firefighters near the Hills Creek Dam. This area is in use by firefighters and closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. The use of drones is prohibited in the fire area, please make it safe for our firefighters to use aircraft on the fire. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information.

Smoke:

For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA – Today’s Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Evacuations:

An updated map of the evacuation areas is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.