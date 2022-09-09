▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday

A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means

Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.

RELATED: Deschutes NF expands trailhead, recreation site closures for Cedar Creek Fire

RELATED: Alaska resources arrive to help Deschutes Co. side of Cedar Creek Fire fight

“Smoke will continue to move over Central Oregon with some periods of clearing, through this weekend. There is an Air Quality Advisory for Deschutes county from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality until 2:00 p.m. Saturday. This advisory may be extended in time and area before our next system clears the air as we go into next week.

Temperatures will warm through the 80s and into the 90s Saturday and Sunday with some clouds through the second half of this weekend. Rain chances will stay low until this next system and some scattered showers are expected, Monday, starting before sunrise. Next week’s changeup in our weather pattern will bring a cooling trend with more clouds, some showers and stronger winds at times.