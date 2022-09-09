Red Flag Warnings, air quality advisories on tap for Friday, Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The National Weather Service has upgraded Fire Weather Watches to Red Flag Warnings across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.

Here is more from Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger.

These warnings will be in effect Noon Friday – 11 p.m. Saturday. Expect winds to swing around to the NE 10-20 mph, gusting to at least 30 mph.

The combination of breezy winds and dry conditions (relative humidity 10%-15%) is leading to fire weather concerns. Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly.

On top of that, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended Air Quality Advisories until 2:00 p.m. Saturday for Deschutes County.

The next few days will bring fewer clouds with some smoke & haze impacting our tri-county area. This means that some of us will have periods of reduced air quality. As of Thursday afternoon, Central Oregon has good air quality with one sensor at Crescent Lake reporting very unhealthy air quality. North winds have pushed smoke well to our south, for now.

As winds swing around to the east and northeast, smoke from other fires will combine with some smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire which is now burning in western Deschutes County. Fluctuating air quality is expected through the next few days as temperatures fall back into the 70s and 80s through the end of this week.