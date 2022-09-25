Cedar Creek Fire passes 114,000 acres, contained at 20%

The Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge is now burning at 114,104 acres.

Over the weekend, crews managed to contain the flames at 20%.

Crews have used mechanized equipment to complete fireline preparations on the south and southwest sides of the fire.

Northeast Incident Management Team 9 will take command of the west zone of the fire starting Monday morning, taking over operations from Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3.

The Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway/Highway 46 will remain closed between Lava Lake and the Crescent Cutoff/Road 61.