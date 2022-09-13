by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cedar Creek Fire managers have released an interactive map showing the daily progression of the Cedar Creek Fire. The video above is an animation of that map.

The progression is from Aug. 4 – Sept. 13. The fire started on Aug. 1. Fire managers say lightning is the cause.

The progression is relatively small until around the end of August and the start of September when activity really picks up. The fire grew significantly this past weekend when high winds caused the fire grow by tens of thousands of acres over 36 hours.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was more than 92,000 acres — nearly three times the size it was last Friday morning.

You can click through the fire progression map yourself at this link.

