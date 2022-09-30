▶️ Gov. Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire incident command center in Oakridge

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Governor Kate Brown paid a visit Thursday to one of the state’s largest wildfires this year.

The Cedar Creek Fire, which has caused smoky skies in Central Oregon in recent days, has now grown to 115,428 acres, caused mass evacuations for the town of Oakridge.

The fire is only 25% contained after burning for nearly two months.

Governor Brown visited with representatives from USFS, OSFM, ODF, Oakridge Fire District, Eugene Springfield Fire Department to hear about the fire’s background and current operations at the incident command center in Oakridge.

“For me, this is about coming and saying thank you to all of our partners,” Brown said. “I had a visit with the City of Oakridge, the mayor and the fire chief there, to hear about their experiences on the ground and the impact that Senate Bill 762 had on the community.”

SB 762, passed by the Oregon legislature last year, provided more than $220 million for wildfire preparedness throughout the state.

“The work on the local level, the county level, the state level, and our federal partners has truly made difference in terms of keeping communities safe and keeping people alive,” Brown said. “That level of collaboration, I think, is unusual.”

The fire has cost more than $100 million to fight over the past couple of months.

The location and nature of the lightning-caused fire made a quick elimination impossible. During the briefing, officials spoke about how the fire began on a cliff next to Cedar Creek, and the 70-80% slope and lack of road access made it difficult to reach.

Many living in Oakridge are still shaken from evacuations earlier this month, when a wind event pushed the fire east and brought a large part of the town under Level 3: Go Now evacuation orders.

Su Stella lives on the east side of town, and went out of town to visit friends when the evacuation happened.

“It was scary, and the sad part was a couple of days before, I actually watched 15,000 acres burn from my front porch,” she said. “We could see a direct line to the fire, and the smoke clouds just billowed and billowed, it was horrifying.”

The town had a reprieve from smoke on Thursday amid rainfall, but Stella said the smoke levels over the past couple of months have been unbearable.

“We’ve been stuck in the house for weeks,” she said. “We actually just came back from the coast for a few days. My voice has changed because of it.”

She said the amount of time it’s taken to get the fire under control has been ‘heartbreaking’.

The cooler temperatures and rain this week have hampered the fire’s growth, but the work is far from over, as nearly 1,300 fire personnel operate from the bases in Oakridge and at Mt. Bachelor.

“We’re incredibly grateful that all of these folks are wiling to put their lives on the line to protect Oregon resources to keep people safe and to protect property,” Brown said.