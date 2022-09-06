▶️ Cedar Creek Fire closes some areas of Deschutes National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest is implementing temporary closure areas due to the growing Cedar Creek Fire.

The lightning-caused fire, which started August 1, has burned at least 17,625 acres about 25 miles west of La Pine. It is 12% contained.

Central Oregon Fire Information says fire activity has increased due to hot and dry conditions. Waldo Lake had served as a natural barrier from moving east. But the fire is now north of Waldo Lake.

“For the safety of the public, the Crescent and Bend-Fort Rock Ranger Districts on the Deschutes National Forest will temporarily close all Forest Service managed roads, trailheads and trails from the Forest boundary along the Cascade crest on the west, to roughly the Three Sisters Wilderness boundary on the east, down to Forest Road 4290 road system south to the Forest Road 4650 road system, and terminating at the Deschutes County Line,” Central Oregon Fire Info said. “This closure will be in place until rescinded.”

Trailhead closures within the closure area include:

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead

Many Lakes Trailhead

Charlton Lake Trailhead

Moore Creek Trailhead

Trail closures within the closure areas include:

Charlton (and associated trails)

Clover Meadow

Corral Swamp

Elk Creek

Found Lake

Harralson

Irish

Taylor

Johnny Lake

Lemish Lake

Lily Lake

Maiden Peak (and associated trails)

Many Lakes

Metolius-Windigo

Mink Lake

Moore Creek

Senoj Lake

Six Lakes

Snowshoe Lake

Teddy Lake

The Twins

Twins Peak

Upper Moore Creek

Winopee Lake

“This closure also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 to the junction with the Six Lakes Trail near Elk Lake,” Central Oregon Fire Info said. “Long distance hikers can rejoin the PCT at Elk Lake via the Island Meadow Trail or the Horse Lake Trail. Visit the pcta.org for current information about closures.”