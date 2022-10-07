Deschutes Nat’l Forest closures reduced Saturday; some areas still off limits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway.

The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Recreation areas including Crane Prairie, North and South Twin Lakes, and Wickiup Reservoir will be accessible. However, Davis Lake and Cultus Lake areas will remain closed.

Campgrounds will reopen at Lava Lake, Little Lava Lake and in the Twin Lakes area. But, Sheep’s Bridge and Crane Prairie campgrounds will remain closed.

The public is urged to contact local resorts for information about the services they will be offering. For more information, the public can contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300 or the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200,

The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire, which has been burning since Aug. 1, was at 121,249 acres and 38% contained Friday.