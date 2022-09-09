Deschutes NF expands trailheads, recreation site closures for Cedar Creek Fire

The Deschutes National Forest announced it is expanding its emergency temporary closure areas due to the lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire. It comes ahead of a Red Flag Warning expected to last much of the weekend.
These closures include a combined 32 trailheads, campgrounds and recreation areas that are already in a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation area, but others are in areas that haven’t received mandatory evacuation orders.
This closure also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 north to the intersection with the Wickiup Plains Trail #12.2. Long distance hikers can rejoin the PCT at the Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead.
Trailheads
- Blue Lagoon Trailhead
- Charlton Lake Trailhead
- Corral Swamp Trailhead
- Deer Lake Trailhead
- Elk Lake Trailhead
- Irish & Taylor Trailhead
- Lemish Lake Trailhead
- Lucky Lake Trailhead
- Many Lakes Trailhead
- Moore Creek Trailhead
- Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead
- Six Lakes Trailhead
- Winopee Lake Trailhead
⛔The Deschutes National Forest expanded the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire.
➡️Closure Order: https://t.co/h6GIiEwq5g
🗺Closure Order Map: https://t.co/zT0uR7onRC pic.twitter.com/pn4bS3cJPj
— Deschutes National Forest (@DesNatlForest) September 9, 2022
Campground and Recreation Sites
- Big Cove Boat-In Campground
- Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing
- Browns Mountain Boating
- Cow Meadow Campground
- Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp
- Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Cultus Lake Picnic Area
- Deschutes Bridge
- Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground
- Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp
- Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area
- Mile Camp Day Use
- North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp
- Osprey Point Interpretive Trail
- Quinn River Campground & Day Use
- Rock Creek Campground & Day Use
- West Cultus Boat-In Campground
The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 33,099 acres and is 12% contained. That’s down from 18% containment reported Thursday.