Deschutes NF expands trailheads, recreation site closures for Cedar Creek Fire

The Deschutes National Forest announced it is expanding its emergency temporary closure areas due to the lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire. It comes ahead of a Red Flag Warning expected to last much of the weekend.

These closures include a combined 32 trailheads, campgrounds and recreation areas that are already in a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation area, but others are in areas that haven’t received mandatory evacuation orders.

This closure also specifically closes the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 north to the intersection with the Wickiup Plains Trail #12.2. Long distance hikers can rejoin the PCT at the Devils Lake/Wickiup Plains Trailhead.

Trailheads

Blue Lagoon Trailhead

Charlton Lake Trailhead

Corral Swamp Trailhead

Deer Lake Trailhead

Elk Lake Trailhead

Irish & Taylor Trailhead

Lemish Lake Trailhead

Lucky Lake Trailhead

Many Lakes Trailhead

Moore Creek Trailhead

Sisters-Mirror Lake Trailhead

Six Lakes Trailhead

Winopee Lake Trailhead ⛔The Deschutes National Forest expanded the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire.

➡️Closure Order: https://t.co/h6GIiEwq5g

🗺Closure Order Map: https://t.co/zT0uR7onRC pic.twitter.com/pn4bS3cJPj — Deschutes National Forest (@DesNatlForest) September 9, 2022

Campground and Recreation Sites

Big Cove Boat-In Campground

Browns Crossing Wildlife Viewing

Browns Mountain Boating

Cow Meadow Campground

Crane Prairie Campground & Day Use Area

Cultus Corral Horse Camp

Cultus Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Cultus Lake Picnic Area

Deschutes Bridge

Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Little Cove Boat-In Campground

Little Cultus Campground & Boat Ramp

Little Lava Lake Campground & Day Use Area

Mile Camp Day Use

North Davis Creek Campground & Boat Ramp

Osprey Point Interpretive Trail

Quinn River Campground & Day Use

Rock Creek Campground & Day Use

West Cultus Boat-In Campground

The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 33,099 acres and is 12% contained. That’s down from 18% containment reported Thursday.