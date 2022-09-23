Cedar Creek Fire: Deschutes Nat’l Forest opens access to Lava Lake and resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest has reduced the closure area for the Cedar Creek Fire Friday, allowing for recreation at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort for the first time in weeks. However, campgrounds at Lava Lake and Little Lava Lake remain closed.

DNF said those reductions are in the northern portion of the closure area. A new map of the closure area can be seen below.

If the public has questions, they may contact the Bend-Ft Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.

Containment on the 113,809-acre Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 17% as of Friday. Nearly 2,000 people are still working to fight it.

Here is the latest on the east zone operations, courtesy of InciWeb:

Crews working on the slop-over that crossed Forest Service Road 4290 are finishing their work. They will mop up the line 50 feet into the burned area seeking out and eliminating any hot spots.

Dozer line repair is ongoing from Waldo Lake to the Forest Service Read 5897. The East Zone of the Cedar Creek fire has been assisting in backhaul of equipment across the fire area.

Equipment will be backhauled to the cache in Redmond, OR where it will be inventoried, cleaned, and stored; ready to deploy on another fire.

A strike team of engines will continue to patrol and monitor conditions in the Odell Lake area.

Along the Cascade Lakes Highway, shaded fuel break construction continues in close coordination with a team of Resource Advisors (READs). READs are resource specialists who are familiar with the Deschutes National Forest ecology, and have a strong understanding of potential effects of wildland fires upon significant natural and cultural resources.

As a section of shaded fuel break construction is finished, READs are brought in to assess the work and sign off on the completed line. Forest closures are in place on both the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests for firefighter and public safety.