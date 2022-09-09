by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Being forced to evacuate is stressful. But imagine evacuating twice in three days.

That’s what’s happening to the owners of Cultus Lake and Twin Lakes resorts as they move out of the path of the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire has grown to 31,000 acres ahead of a Red Flag Warning that starts Friday.

Devan and Kate Dunn evacuated Cultus Lake Resort which has been under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation since Tuesday night.

On Thursday, they began evacuating Twin Lakes Resort, which is in a Level 2 “Be Set” notification area.

They said they’d rather not wait to leave at a moment’s notice.

“A couple of days ago we went to Level 3 at Cultus, and we scrambled to get all of our boats and all of our employees off site,” said Devan. “Next day we had everything lined out, we were taking a breather, getting some food. Then we get the alert that Twin is going to be Level 2, so we get everybody up and going.”

Devan says he will wait a few days to see what happens and then decide whether to re-open Twin Lakes Resort, which typically stays open until mid-October.

