Multiple Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders were issued late Tuesday night in Deschutes County due to the growing Cedar Creek Fire.

Below are the evacuation orders as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Level 3 means “Go Now” — The danger is imminent. Do not wait, do not pack up belongings.

Level 2 means “Get Set” or “Be Set” to evacuate. Level 1 means “Get Ready.”

Be sure to check the Cedar Creek Fire InciWeb page at this link for any changes to what you see below.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has announced the following evacuation levels and corresponding areas:

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

Previous Level 2 evacuation areas including Johnny Lake, Clover Meadow, Lemish Lake, Many Lakes area, north to the line between Township 19 and 20 (approximately milepost 40.5 on Cascade Lakes Hwy).

All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Hwy north of FS 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) north to Deschutes Bridge Area. This includes Cultus Lake, Little Cultus Lake, Corral Swamp, and the areas around Lemish and Ketchketch Buttes.

LEVEL 2 (BE SET) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

Areas west of Cascade Lakes Hwy and south of FS 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) south to the line between Township 21 and 22 (approximately milepost 54 on Cascade Lakes Hwy).

Areas between the Metolius – Windigo Trail / Six Lakes Trail and the County Line including Winopee Lake, Snowshoe Lakes and Leech lake.

LEVEL 1 (READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

Areas around the west side of Crane Prairie from Deschutes Bridge south to FS 42 (South Century Drive including Browns Mountain, Cow Meadow, Quinn Meadow, and Rock Creek Campgrounds.

In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases:

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

• McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas

LEVEL 2 (BE SET) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

• Mink Lake Basin