Cedar Creek Fire 4 miles from Crane Prairie Res.; Cultus Lake buildings wrapped

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Editor’s note: The information in this story is as of 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

The Cedar Creek Fire pushed northeast and grew to more 31,000 acres on Thursday as efforts are being made to protect structures in the Level 3 “Go Now” area of evacuation, particularly at Cultus Lake.

Another Red Flag Warning that could lead to additional fire growth is expected for Friday.

The fire reached 31,486 acres as of Thursday morning. It was 18% contained.

The InciWeb Incident Information System says the fire pushed northeast of Waldo Lake Thursday, reaching Lower Quinn Lake and Irish Lake in the north.

“In the east, it touched the base of Lemish Butte and crossed Charlton Butte. The fire is four miles from Crane Prairie Reservoir,” InciWeb wrote.

InciWeb said crews worked on protecting the Cultus Lake area including putting aluminum structure wrap around the lodge and surrounding cabins. Sprinkler systems were also set up.

“Today, firefighters will establish an anchor point on the northeastern edge of Waldo Lake and work towards Little Cultus Lake as a primary line of defense,” InciWeb wrote. “Crews will continue point protection in the Cultus Lake area. On the western portion of the fire area, holding and improving lines is the primary objective.”

The Red Flag Warning is expected to bring winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Friday morning and afternoon. Those winds are expected to increase Friday night with gusts up to 50 mph.

To prepare, firefighters will be strategically placed around the fire overnight.

Also starting Friday, Alaska Team 1 that was prepositioned in Redmond will join Northwest Team 6 to manage the eastern zone of the fire.

A virtual community meeting on the fire is set for 7:00 p.m. Thursday on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.

Here are the latest evacuations for the Cedar Creek Fire as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Level 3 – GO NOW — Leave immediately

Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include: Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground Little & Big Cove Boat-In Campground West Cultus Boat-In Campground Little Cultus Cultus Mountain Crane Prairie Reservoir Brown’s Mountain Lemish Butte Ketchketch Butte Johnny Lake



Level 2 – BE SET

The area around South and North Twin Lakes west of Forest Road 4262 including Twin Lakes Lodge, Gull Point Campground, North Wickiup Campground and Sheep Bridge Campground.

North of the line delineating Township 20S from Township 19S, east of the Lane County/Deschutes County line, south of 6 Lakes Trail, and west of Cascade Lakes Highway to include Lucky Butte Williamson Mountain Winopee, Snowshoe, Senoj, Big Finger, Upper Snowshoe, Long, Puppy, Leech, Goldeneye, and Lucky Lakes

The northwest side of Davis Lake

Level 1 – BE READY