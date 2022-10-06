▶️ BAER team now evaluating Cedar Creek Fire to find new, immediate threats

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The battle against the Cedar Creek Fire has reached a new stage.

Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) teams are hiking, digging and evaluating some of the 120,000 charred acres of forest.

The goal is to identify areas needing immediate intervention to prevent things like mudslides which could take out a road, trail or home.

“When we come out here and hit the ground, we are looking for indicators of unburned, low severity burn, moderate burn and high soil burn severity,” said —

Any areas of concern the teams find will be addressed within a year and could be monitored for up to four years.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely recently took a deep dive into the work of the BAER team in an episode of “The Great Outdoors.”

The Cedar Creek Fire is 39% contained as of Thursday morning. It started on Aug. 1 and was caused by lightning.