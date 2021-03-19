CDC relaxes social distancing rules for schools; local districts await guidance

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The eyes of many local parents now turn to the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education after the CDC on Friday relaxed the social distancing requirements for classrooms.

Students can now sit as close as 3 feet to each other – cutting in half the previous restrictions and opening up more classroom space.

“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky. “Safe in-person instruction gives our kids access to critical social and mental health services that prepare them for the future, in addition to the education they need to succeed. These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”

The hope, for many, is that the state will make a similar announcement, which would allow more students to attend school at the same time.

In a news conference Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown said the state has been committed to aligning with CDC recommendations and ODE and OHA are reviewing the new guidelines.

Last week Central Oregon school district superintendents sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown urging her to make some change to current COVID restrictions so all the region’s students can return to full-time, in-person instruction.

Specifically, the superintendents wanted to reduce the physical distancing requirements to align with the World Health Organization – and now the CDC – eliminate the 35-square-feet per person requirements for room capacity and expand the 100-person limit for individual school contact.

Earlier this week the ODE announced it was doubling the 100-person limit for individual school contact, but it stopped short of making any other changes.

Local students have been back in the classroom both in-person and in a hybrid model since late February.

In Bend-La Pine, K-5 students are back to in-person instruction while middle and high schoolers are back in their classrooms two days a week.

The CDC said in its statement Friday, “given the crucial services schools offer and the benefits of in-person learning, it is critical for K–12 schools to open and remain open for in-person instruction, as safely and as soon as possible. Schools should be the last settings to close because of COVID-19 and the first to reopen when they can do so safely. Working together, school leaders and community members can take actions to keep schools open for in-person learning by protecting students, teachers, and school staff where they live, work, learn, and play.”

Many local parents cannot wait for their kids to return to the classroom full time.

“I believe most of my friends and families are nearing a breaking point – our children need full-time in-person schooling and the emotional impacts will already be felt for years,” said Bend resident Dave Holland, who has two young daughters at REALMS Middle School. “Enough Oregon – bring back full-time schools – we prioritized vaccines for teachers and it’s time.”

District officials declined to comment Friday morning, saying they wanted to wait until after the governor’s press conference.