CDC endorses more traditional Novavax COVID shot for adults

Health officials say U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax.

The protein-based shot is a more traditional kind of vaccine than the three brands available in the U.S. Federal regulators authorized the two-dose vaccine last week for adults.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously recommended the option on Tuesday and the agency agreed.

The Maryland-based company hopes the U.S. also clears booster doses and teen use fairly soon.

RELATED: COVID cases on the rise; Children among least vaccinated group