CCSO: Prineville teen runs stop sign, causes head-on injury crash

A 16-year-old girl ran a stop sign and caused a head-on crash in Prineville Sunday, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash around 9:51 a.m. at NW Grimes Road and NW Lamonta Road. Initial reports indicated there were significant injuries.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said the investigation showed a 16-year-old girl from Prineville was driving a 2000 Honda Accord with three juvenile passengers all from Prineville.

The girl was traveling between 65-70 mph while traveling eastbound on NW Grimes Road. She failed to stop for the stop sign at NW Grimes Road and NW Lamonta, Madden said.

As the girl drove through the intersection, her car was hit head-on by a 2014 Ford F350 being operated by a 44-year-old Prineville man.

The impact caused significant damage to the Honda Accord, which came to its final resting spot about 200 feet east of the intersection. Additionally, during the crash, the Ford F350 had collided with a power pole, which had been significantly damaged.

The teen driver and one female passenger were taken to St. Charles in Bend due to their non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was issued a citation for separate traffic violations.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oregon State Police, Crook County Fire & Rescue, Dave’s Towing, United States Forest Service Law Enforcement, and Pacific Power.