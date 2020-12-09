CCSO investigating human remains found near Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found Tuesday morning on BLM land in the Powell Butte area.

Undersheriff James Savage said deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to an area off Highway 126 near the Crook/Deschutes county line.

Deputies confirmed the remains found in the area were human remains.

Savage said there is an active investigation at this time.

CCSO is receiving assistance from the Major Incident Team, Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab. No other information is available at this time.