CCSO increases enforcement during Crooked River Roundup; Free cab rides offered

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a high visibility enforcement event during the Crooked River Roundup, June 23 through June 25 and Horse Races, July 13 through July 16.

Sgt. Tim Durheim says the goal is to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.

Durheim also says the focus of the high visibility enforcement is to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office asks and encourages all drivers to be responsible and not drive if you have been drinking.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.

Crook County Victim Impact Panel is also providing free cab rides within a 10 mile radius during the Roundup.

For a free ride, you can call Prineville Taxi at 541-777-1478.