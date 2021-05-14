CCSD urges state to end mask policy for student-athletes after girl collapses

by Central Oregon Daily News

Three days after a high school basketball player collapsed at practice, the Crook County School District wants the state to revise its mask policy for student-athletes “and consider the dangers of wearing them during competitions and practices.”

In a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, ODE Director Colt Gill and officials with OSAA and the Oregon Health Authority, Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said the girl was revived by a coach and taken to the hospital after the incident.

“Thankfully, she is OK and has made a full recovery,” Johnson said. “Security footage of practice confirms (the girl) was wearing a mask when she started having trouble catching her breath and then passed out a short time later in the locker room.”

District spokesman Jason Carr told Central Oregon Daily News earlier this week that the incident was under investigation by an outside agency.

On Thursday, the CDC relaxed its guidance on masks saying they did not need to be worn indoors or outdoors by those who were fully vaccinated.

Brown announced Oregon would follow the CDC’s lead but masks still would be worn by students for the rest of the school year or until the ODE changed its guidance.