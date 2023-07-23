▶️ Adorable kittens and cute dogs in Bend try to find new and loving homes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Canine Rescue East & West held a pet adoption event at Pet Supplies Plus in Bend Saturday.

There were lots of adorable kittens as well as some cute dogs ready to find news homes.

The event featured an ice-cream social, and the store was offering 20 percent off pet supplies when an adoption was made.

Volunteers were on hand to help with the animals and tell people why pet adoption is so important.

CCREW will hold another adoption event August 12th at Mud Bay on Robal Road.

